Head to Head Analysis: Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF) versus Valaris (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) and Permex Petroleum (OTCMKTS:OILCF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Permex Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 7.04% 9.95% 4.46% Permex Petroleum -453.17% -43.11% -33.48%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Permex Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.72 billion 3.34 $176.50 million $1.58 48.23 Permex Petroleum $880,000.00 5.50 -$2.71 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Permex Petroleum.

Valaris has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permex Petroleum has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Valaris and Permex Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 1 2 0 2.67 Permex Petroleum 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valaris presently has a consensus price target of $87.50, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Valaris is more favorable than Permex Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Valaris shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Valaris beats Permex Petroleum on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. Valaris Limited was founded in 1975 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Permex Petroleum

Permex Petroleum Corporation, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the Pittcock North property, Pittcock South property, Windy Jones property, and Mary Bullard property located in Stonewall County. It also holds interests in the West Henshaw property located in Eddy County, New Mexico; Oxy Yates property located in Eddy County; and Breedlove B Clearfork property located in Martin Country, Texas. In addition, the company has royalty interests in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico. Permex Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

