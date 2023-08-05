Insider Selling: Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Chairman Sells $8,062,485.20 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $35.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.78.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

JEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

