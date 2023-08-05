Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $8,885,950.08 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Netflix alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Reed Hastings sold 23,415 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.92, for a total value of $10,230,481.80.

On Thursday, June 1st, Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $431.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.73 and a 52 week high of $485.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $428.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.41.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.