Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.16.
Varonis Systems Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.89.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Varonis Systems
About Varonis Systems
Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Varonis Systems
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.