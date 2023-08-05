Varonis Systems’ (VRNS) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VRNS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Varonis Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Varonis Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNS opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $32.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 0.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

