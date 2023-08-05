Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Sells $6,549,600.00 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 240,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $6,549,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,585,268 shares in the company, valued at $43,261,963.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Wednesday, June 14th, Revathi Advaithi sold 24,254 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $645,641.48.

On Monday, June 12th, Revathi Advaithi sold 42,594 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $1,132,574.46.

On Thursday, June 8th, Revathi Advaithi sold 113,101 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $2,990,390.44.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,501 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,474,676.10.

On Friday, June 2nd, Revathi Advaithi sold 47,893 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $1,248,570.51.

Flex Price Performance

Flex stock opened at $27.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th.

About Flex

(Get Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.