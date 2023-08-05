Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $5,500,000.00 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $276.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $293.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.03. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caterpillar

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Stories

