Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Energous Price Performance

NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Energous Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energous by 963.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 200,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 181,699 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter. 17.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

