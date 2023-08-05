Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Energous has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.50.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Energous had a negative net margin of 3,521.31% and a negative return on equity of 88.08%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Energous will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
