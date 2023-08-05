Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $410.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VRTX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $272.10 and a 1-year high of $367.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $345.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.01.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,213,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,027 shares of company stock valued at $11,307,313 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.