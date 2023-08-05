Wells Fargo & Company Increases Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $425.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.76.
VRTX stock opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $272.10 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $345.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.01. The stock has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
