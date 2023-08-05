Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $290.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $246.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Workday from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $229.76.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.42, a P/E/G ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 18.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 13.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.