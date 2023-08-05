Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $380.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.32 and a 200 day moving average of $326.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $272.10 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,213,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 82 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $27,045.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,653,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,027 shares of company stock worth $11,307,313 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.