Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $380.00 price target on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Westpark Capital began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.76.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $340.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.32 and a 200 day moving average of $326.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $272.10 and a 12 month high of $367.00. The firm has a market cap of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.
About Vertex Pharmaceuticals
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.
