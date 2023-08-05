Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Director William E. Kassling Sells 100,000 Shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) Director William E. Kassling sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.45, for a total transaction of $11,845,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,654 shares in the company, valued at $79,557,416.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $114.70 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on WAB shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

