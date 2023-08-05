TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Director John M. Lawrie Buys 1,562,500 Shares

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Free Report) Director John M. Lawrie purchased 1,562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $15,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,562,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.27. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $11.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 180.1% during the second quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 329,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 212,041 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 282,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Meteora Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 1,367.8% during the fourth quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 708,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 660,647 shares in the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

