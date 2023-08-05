Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Rocky Brands, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rocky Brands in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. B. Riley analyst J. Lick now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Rocky Brands’ current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rocky Brands’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $110.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.80 million.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rocky Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $33.09.

Rocky Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Rocky Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter worth about $496,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

Featured Articles

