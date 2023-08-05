Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for J&J Snack Foods Corp. Boosted by William Blair (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J&J Snack Foods in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for J&J Snack Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.10 per share.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

J&J Snack Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

JJSF has been the topic of several other reports. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark raised their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $172.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. J&J Snack Foods has a one year low of $127.80 and a one year high of $177.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.43 and its 200 day moving average is $152.01.

J&J Snack Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Stephen Every sold 2,818 shares of J&J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.24, for a total transaction of $491,008.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in J&J Snack Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.