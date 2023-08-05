Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Sigma Lithium Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. Cormark analyst M. Whale now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of SGML opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.24. Sigma Lithium has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,442,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sigma Lithium by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,415,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sigma Lithium by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 589,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,740,000 after purchasing an additional 245,052 shares during the period. 22.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

