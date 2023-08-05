Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for EMCOR Group, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EMCOR Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.66. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $11.00 per share.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.31. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $112.85 and a 1 year high of $218.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,359,000 after buying an additional 47,507 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after buying an additional 82,360 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,262,285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,825,000 after buying an additional 760,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 562.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 978,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 830,522 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,128,659.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $2,227,422.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,720,171.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares in the company, valued at $44,128,659.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,462 shares of company stock worth $6,423,718. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.16%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

