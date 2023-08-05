Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Reduced by Analyst

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for American Airlines Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.33. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on American Airlines Group from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.96.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.84 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other American Airlines Group news, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $27,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 98,063.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,300,495 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,727,631,000 after purchasing an additional 96,202,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,722,532 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471,132 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 502.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,986,179 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,121 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,655,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $135,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

