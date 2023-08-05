Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Minerva Neurosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.68).

Minerva Neurosciences Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NERV stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.