William Blair Comments on Neogen Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Neogen in a report released on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEOG. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Neogen in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of NEOG opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Neogen has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -326.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.72 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neogen

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neogen

(Get Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.