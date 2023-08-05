Hologic, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a report issued on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Hologic’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.92.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.34 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.43 and a 200-day moving average of $80.89. Hologic has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hologic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Hologic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.