HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.09). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.26 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 221.60% and a negative net margin of 356.02%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.8 %

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.64.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $24.53 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $110,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,729,051.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,818 shares of company stock valued at $14,093,617 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

