Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $128.13

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Camden Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,504,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 37,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 385.9% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CPT stock opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

