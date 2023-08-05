Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $207.83

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Markel Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.26. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

