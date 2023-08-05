Brokerages Set Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target at $207.83

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $207.83.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.
In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $13,975,717.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $188.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.26. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $200.10. The firm has a market cap of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 48.73%.
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
