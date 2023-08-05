TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.61 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of TFI International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $8.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.79. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Price Performance

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.464 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.