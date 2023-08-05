Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $12.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

SBRA stock opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.30. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report

As of March 31, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 396 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 258 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 47 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 59 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 17 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), six preferred equity investments and three investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.