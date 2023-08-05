Brokerages Set BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) PT at GBX 617

Shares of BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 617 ($7.92).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 570 ($7.32) to GBX 530 ($6.80) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($8.09) to GBX 610 ($7.83) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 551 ($7.07) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.29) price objective (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.19)) on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get BP alerts:

BP Stock Performance

BP opened at GBX 486.45 ($6.25) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 466.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 498.13. BP has a fifty-two week low of GBX 374.27 ($4.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 570.57 ($7.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at BP

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,944.44%.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.28) per share, with a total value of £317.85 ($408.08). In other news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.28) per share, for a total transaction of £317.85 ($408.08). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £376.82 ($483.78). Insiders have bought a total of 213 shares of company stock valued at $99,952 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BP

(Get Free Report

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.