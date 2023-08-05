Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Price Target at $124.30

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $124.30.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.97. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 79.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 5,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 103,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,150,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.