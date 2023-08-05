Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Price Target at $20.27

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 57,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,946,000 after purchasing an additional 82,134 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in AT&T by 434.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,927,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,657 shares during the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 392,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.3% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

