Analysts Set Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target at $37.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.