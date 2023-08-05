Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Receives $189.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.14.

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acuity Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI opened at $164.89 on Wednesday. Acuity Brands has a twelve month low of $149.30 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The electronics maker reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.15. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.48%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

