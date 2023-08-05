Critical Contrast: Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) versus Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (OTCMKTS:CGUSY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 1.48% 10.85% 2.58% Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.0% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage $1.09 billion 0.27 $21.36 million $0.71 18.35 Casino, Guichard-Perrachon N/A N/A N/A $0.50 1.11

This table compares Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has higher revenue and earnings than Casino, Guichard-Perrachon. Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and Casino, Guichard-Perrachon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage 0 0 0 0 N/A Casino, Guichard-Perrachon 1 0 0 0 1.00

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,315.03%. Given Casino, Guichard-Perrachon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casino, Guichard-Perrachon is more favorable than Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage.

Summary

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage beats Casino, Guichard-Perrachon on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon S.A. operates as a food retailer in France, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, shopping malls, and e-commerce sites, as well as convenience, discount, and cash and carry stores. It also involved in banking, digital marketing, service station, franchise, real estate asset management, property development and trading, rental, banking, and energy-related activities. It operates through stores. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Saint-Étienne, France.

