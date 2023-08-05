Brokerages Set APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) PT at $46.12

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.93.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

APA opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. APA has a 12 month low of $30.15 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.53.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 122.18% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that APA will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,707,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,939,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

