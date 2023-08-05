Critical Analysis: Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) & Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY)

Celerity Solutions (OTCMKTS:CLTY – Get Free Report) and Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Celerity Solutions has a beta of -1.47, meaning that its share price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Celerity Solutions alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Celerity Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of Grid Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics $319.15 million 2.66 -$29.21 million ($0.50) -22.64

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Grid Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Celerity Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grid Dynamics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Celerity Solutions and Grid Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celerity Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Grid Dynamics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Grid Dynamics has a consensus target price of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.30%.

Profitability

This table compares Celerity Solutions and Grid Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celerity Solutions N/A N/A N/A Grid Dynamics -10.81% 11.08% 9.66%

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats Celerity Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celerity Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Celerity Solutions, Inc. provides enterprise applications solutions. The company offers its applications in various areas, such as finance, human capital management, manufacturing, mergers and acquisitions, sales operations efficiency, supply chain, utilities, and Web retail. Celerity Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About Grid Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and telecommunications, media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, financial services, and other sectors. The company was formerly known as ChaSerg Technology Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Celerity Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celerity Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.