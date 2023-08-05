Critical Contrast: Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) vs. 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF)

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) and 4imprint Group (OTCMKTS:FRRFF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and 4imprint Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 0.38% 5.94% 2.86% 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.2% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.02 billion 0.86 $8.95 million $0.10 310.20 4imprint Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Criteo and 4imprint Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Criteo has higher revenue and earnings than 4imprint Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Criteo and 4imprint Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 1 5 3 0 2.22 4imprint Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Criteo currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.28%. 4imprint Group has a consensus target price of $5,550.00, indicating a potential upside of 8,990.91%. Given 4imprint Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 4imprint Group is more favorable than Criteo.

Summary

Criteo beats 4imprint Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Criteo

Criteo S.A., a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. It also offers Criteo AI Engine solutions, including lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies, as well as fast data collection and retrieval using multi-layered caching infrastructure; and experimentation platform, an offline/online testing platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, the company provides Criteo Marketing Solutions that allow commerce companies to address various marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile, and offline store environments; and Criteo Retail Media solutions, which allows retailers to generate advertising revenues from consumer brands, and/or to drive sales for themselves, by monetizing their data and audiences through personalized ads, either on their own digital property or on the open Internet. Further, it offers real-time advertising technology and trading infrastructure, delivering advanced media buying, selling, and packaging capabilities for media owners, agencies, performance advertisers, and third-party AdTech platforms. It serves companies in digital retail, travel, and classifieds industries. Criteo S.A. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About 4imprint Group

4imprint Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. The company offers apparel, bags, drinkware, and trade shows, as well as writing, outdoor and leisure, wellness and safety, stationery, auto, home and tool, and technology products. It markets its products under the Crossland, reFresh, and TaskRight brands. 4imprint Group plc was incorporated in 1921 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

