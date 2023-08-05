Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives $438.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $438.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Trading Up 0.3 %

SNPS stock opened at $441.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $443.00 and its 200-day moving average is $395.65.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synopsys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 355.4% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.