Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st.

Cresco Labs Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLBF opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $542.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

About Cresco Labs

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.98 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

