Financial Contrast: National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) vs. Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

National Waste Management (OTCMKTS:NWMH) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Waste Management and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Waste Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Petco Health and Wellness 0 5 6 0 2.55

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $11.54, suggesting a potential upside of 51.86%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness 1.05% 4.85% 1.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares National Waste Management and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.1% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.6% of National Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Waste Management and Petco Health and Wellness’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Waste Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Petco Health and Wellness $6.04 billion 0.38 $90.80 million $0.23 33.04

Petco Health and Wellness has higher revenue and earnings than National Waste Management.

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats National Waste Management on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

National Waste Management Holdings, Inc. operates as a waste management company in Upstate New York and Central Florida. The company offers construction and demolition landfill services; and commercial and residential dumpster services and roll-off boxes for construction and clean-up projects specializing in the removal of debris, garbage, waste, hauling construction, and demolition debris. It also provides trash collection services, roll-off services, and a full service transfer station; and wood grinding, demolition, mulch, and gravel services for the industrial and residential markets. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hernando, Florida.

About Petco Health and Wellness

(Get Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc., operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. The company offers its products under the WholeHearted, Reddy, and Well & Good brands. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

