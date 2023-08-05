FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP) versus Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Head to Head Comparison

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) and FTAI Aviation (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Avis Budget Group and FTAI Aviation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avis Budget Group 18.37% -404.13% 8.48% FTAI Aviation N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by institutional investors. 37.3% of Avis Budget Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avis Budget Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 FTAI Aviation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avis Budget Group and FTAI Aviation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus target price of $243.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.88%. Given Avis Budget Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Avis Budget Group is more favorable than FTAI Aviation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avis Budget Group and FTAI Aviation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avis Budget Group $11.99 billion 0.73 $2.76 billion $50.50 4.46 FTAI Aviation $959.70 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avis Budget Group has higher revenue and earnings than FTAI Aviation.

Summary

Avis Budget Group beats FTAI Aviation on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network. The company also operates various other car rental brands, such as Budget, Payless, Apex, Maggiore, Morini Rent, FranceCars, Amicoblue, Turiscar, and ACL Hire. In addition, it offers optional insurance products and coverages, such as supplemental liability, personal accident, personal effects protection, emergency sickness protection, and automobile towing protection and cargo insurance products; fuel service options, roadside assistance services, electronic toll collection services, curbside delivery, tablet rentals, access to satellite radio, portable navigation units, and child safety seat rentals; automobile towing equipment and other moving accessories, such as hand trucks, furniture pads, and moving supplies; and Business Intelligence solution, an online portal for corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Cendant Corporation and changed its name to Avis Budget Group, Inc. in September 2006. Avis Budget Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers. As of December 31, 2022, this segment owned and managed 330 aviation assets consisting of 106 commercial aircraft and 224 engines, including four aircraft and one engine that were located in Ukraine, and eight aircraft and seventeen engines that were located in Russia. The Aerospace Products segment develops, manufactures, repairs, and sells aircraft engines and aftermarket components for aircraft engines. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

