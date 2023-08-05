F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) & Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Critical Analysis

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) and Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.0% of Midwest shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of Midwest shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Midwest’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&G Annuities & Life $2.34 billion 1.49 $481.00 million N/A N/A Midwest $65.92 million 1.51 $7.14 million $2.87 9.30

Analyst Ratings

F&G Annuities & Life has higher revenue and earnings than Midwest.

This is a summary of current recommendations for F&G Annuities & Life and Midwest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&G Annuities & Life 0 3 0 0 2.00 Midwest 0 1 0 0 2.00

F&G Annuities & Life currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, indicating a potential downside of 22.59%. Midwest has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 43.78%. Given F&G Annuities & Life’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe F&G Annuities & Life is more favorable than Midwest.

Profitability

This table compares F&G Annuities & Life and Midwest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&G Annuities & Life N/A N/A N/A Midwest N/A 14.87% 0.34%

About F&G Annuities & Life

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services company, engages in life and annuity insurance business in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products through independent distributors comprising independent marketing organizations. It also provides asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset/liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

