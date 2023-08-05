Analyzing Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) and Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SiriusPoint and Oxbridge Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $2.70 billion 0.63 -$386.80 million $0.37 28.00 Oxbridge Re $850,000.00 8.98 -$1.79 million ($0.22) -5.91

Oxbridge Re has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SiriusPoint. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for SiriusPoint and Oxbridge Re, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Risk and Volatility

SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. 50.8% of SiriusPoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Oxbridge Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 3.52% 4.94% 0.85% Oxbridge Re N/A -8.28% -7.52%

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Oxbridge Re on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides coverage to various product lines, which includes aviation and space, casualty, contingency, credit and bond, marine and energy, mortgage, and property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles. The Insurance & Services segment offers coverage to various product lines comprising accident and health, environmental, workers' compensation, and other lines of business, including a cross section of property and casualty lines. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

