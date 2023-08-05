Head to Head Analysis: Zumtobel Group (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) and Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) and Zumtobel Group (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.8% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Bloom Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bloom Energy and Zumtobel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $1.20 billion 2.76 -$301.41 million ($1.56) -10.17 Zumtobel Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Zumtobel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy.

This is a summary of current ratings for Bloom Energy and Zumtobel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 0 4 11 0 2.73 Zumtobel Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bloom Energy presently has a consensus price target of $27.79, indicating a potential upside of 75.14%. Given Bloom Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bloom Energy is more favorable than Zumtobel Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and Zumtobel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -23.14% -81.47% -9.30% Zumtobel Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bloom Energy beats Zumtobel Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It serves to data centers, retailers, hospitals, farming, semiconductors, and other manufacturing sectors. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Zumtobel Group

(Get Free Report)

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications. The company also provides hardware and software for lighting systems, such as LED light sources, LED drivers, and sensors, as well as lighting management systems; and light contracting, design, and data-based services, as well as project management for turnkey lighting solutions. It offers its products under the Zumtobel, Thorn, and Tridonic brands. The company was formerly known as Zumtobel AG and changed its name to Zumtobel Group AG in September 2014. Zumtobel Group AG was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Dornbirn, Austria.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.