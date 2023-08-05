Brokerages Set DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price at $139.94

Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.94.

Several analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

DexCom Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $120.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.09. DexCom has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $139.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 139.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares in the company, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $282,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,784,519.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $684,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,249,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,960 shares of company stock worth $1,541,025 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

