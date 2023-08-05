First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives $33.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

FQVLF has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.