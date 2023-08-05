Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) PT at $16.85

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $12,433,750,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 168.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 2.3 %

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.40. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

