Brokerages Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price at $81.76

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.76.

Several research firms have weighed in on DTE. Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group raised DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of DTE opened at $107.90 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 59.25%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,028,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,044,624,000 after buying an additional 1,420,586 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,707,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,854,000 after buying an additional 245,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,132,000 after purchasing an additional 78,630 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 38.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,456,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,506,000 after purchasing an additional 962,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,975,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,595,000 after acquiring an additional 156,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

