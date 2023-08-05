Zacks Research Comments on Ally Financial Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 31st. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.21 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALLY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.28.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $29.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.34. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $37.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ally Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $884,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.79%.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

