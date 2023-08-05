Analysts Set Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Price Target at $50.00

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. StockNews.com began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 67.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44. Tapestry has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tapestry will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 32.61%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

