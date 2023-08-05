Cantor Fitzgerald Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Monday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($8.45) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($9.45). The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($10.59) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.57) EPS.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASND. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascendis Pharma A/S

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $96.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.0% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.