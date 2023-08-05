William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avantor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 31st. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avantor’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AVTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Avantor Stock Up 0.5 %

AVTR opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avantor by 5.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Avantor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

